Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 26th March 2023

Arslan Farid Published March 26, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26th March 2023 per tola for 24k is 204,800 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 175,590.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 204,800. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 207,000. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 175,590. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 177,470.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 26th March 2023.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 204,800 Rs 187,723
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 175,590 Rs 160,956
Per Gram Gold Rs 17,559 Rs 16,096

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 187,723. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 189,734. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 160,956. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 162,680.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 26th March 2023. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 26th March 2023 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 204,800 Rs 175,590 Rs 187,723 Rs 160,956
Karachi Rs 204,800 Rs 175,590 Rs 187,723 Rs 160,956
Lahore Rs 204,800 Rs 175,590 Rs 187,723 Rs 160,956
Islamabad Rs 204,800 Rs 175,590 Rs 187,723 Rs 160,956
Rawalpindi Rs 204,800 Rs 175,590 Rs 187,723 Rs 160,956
Peshawar Rs 204,800 Rs 175,590 Rs 187,723 Rs 160,956
Quetta Rs 204,800 Rs 175,590 Rs 187,723 Rs 160,956
Sialkot Rs 204,800 Rs 175,590 Rs 187,723 Rs 160,956
