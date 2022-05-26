Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 26th May 2022
Arslan Farid Published May 26, 2022 | 09:20 AM
Today gold rate in Pakistan is 138,700 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 127,116 on 26th May 2022.
Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 138,700. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 118,900.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 138,700
|Rs 127,116
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 118,900
|Rs 108,991
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 11,890
|Rs 10,899
The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today dropped from yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 25th May 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 140,800. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 120,700.
The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 127,116. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 108,991. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 129,041. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 110,641.