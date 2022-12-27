UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th December 2022 per tola for 24k is 152,600 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 130,800.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 152,600. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 152,000. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 130,800. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 130,300.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 27th December 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 152,600 Rs 139,838
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 130,800 Rs 119,899
Per Gram Gold Rs 13,080 Rs 11,990

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 139,838. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 139,304. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 119,899. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 119,441.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 27th December 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 27th December 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 152,600 Rs 130,800 Rs 139,838 Rs 119,899
Karachi Rs 152,600 Rs 130,800 Rs 139,838 Rs 119,899
Lahore Rs 152,600 Rs 130,800 Rs 139,838 Rs 119,899
Islamabad Rs 152,600 Rs 130,800 Rs 139,838 Rs 119,899
Rawalpindi Rs 152,600 Rs 130,800 Rs 139,838 Rs 119,899
Peshawar Rs 152,600 Rs 130,800 Rs 139,838 Rs 119,899
Quetta Rs 152,600 Rs 130,800 Rs 139,838 Rs 119,899
Sialkot Rs 152,600 Rs 130,800 Rs 139,838 Rs 119,899
