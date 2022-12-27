Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th December 2022 per tola for 24k is 152,600 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 130,800.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 152,600. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 152,000. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 130,800. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 130,300.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 27th December 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 152,600 Rs 139,838 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 130,800 Rs 119,899 Per Gram Gold Rs 13,080 Rs 11,990

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 139,838. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 139,304. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 119,899. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 119,441.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 27th December 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 27th December 2022 in different cities.