Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th February 2022 per tola for 24k is 125,200 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 107,400.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 125,200. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 125,200. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 107,400. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 107,400.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 27th February 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 125,200 Rs 114,821 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 107,400 Rs 98,449 Per Gram Gold Rs 10,740 Rs 9,845

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 114,821. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 114,821. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 98,449. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 98,449.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 27th February 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 27th February 2022 in different cities.