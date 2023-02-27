Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 27th February 2023 Today gold rate in Pakistan is 193,600 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 177,449 on 27th February 2023. Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 193,600. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 165,980. Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 193,600 Rs 177,449 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 165,980 Rs 152,147 Per Gram Gold Rs 16,598 Rs 15,215 cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 26th February 2023 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 193,600. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 165,980.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 177,449. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 152,147. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 177,449. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 152,147.