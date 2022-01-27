Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 27th January 2022 Today gold rate in Pakistan is 122,200 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 111,934 on 27th January 2022. Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 122,200. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 104,700. Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 122,200 Rs 111,934 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 104,700 Rs 95,974 Per Gram Gold Rs 10,470 Rs 9,597 cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 26th January 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 122,200. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 104,700.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 111,934. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 95,974. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 111,934. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 95,974.