UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 27th June 2022

Arslan Farid Published June 27, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th June 2022

Today gold rate in Pakistan is 142,600 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 130,644 on 27th June 2022.

Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 142,600. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 122,200.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 142,600 Rs 130,644
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 122,200 Rs 112,016
Per Gram Gold Rs 12,220 Rs 11,202

cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 26th June 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 142,600. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 122,200.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 130,644. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 112,016. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 130,644. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 112,016.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Why do I need “RIGHT TO KNOW”?

Why do I need “RIGHT TO KNOW”?

17 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2022

24 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th June 2022

1 day ago
 PTI announces to organize rallies in all major cit ..

PTI announces to organize rallies in all major cities on Jul 2

1 day ago
 Illicit trafficking, drug abuse poses threat to co ..

Illicit trafficking, drug abuse poses threat to communities: Prime Minister

1 day ago
 President calls for stronger commitment to address ..

President calls for stronger commitment to address challenge of drug abuse

1 day ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.