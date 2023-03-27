UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 27th March 2023

Arslan Farid Published March 27, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th March 2023

Today gold rate in Pakistan is 204,800 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 187,723 on 27th March 2023.

Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 204,800. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 175,590.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 204,800 Rs 187,723
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 175,590 Rs 160,956
Per Gram Gold Rs 17,559 Rs 16,096

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 26th March 2023 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 204,800. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 175,590.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 187,723. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 160,956. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 187,723. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 160,956.

