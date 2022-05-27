UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 27th May 2022

May 27, 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th May 2022 per tola for 24k is 140,200 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 120,200.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 140,200. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 138,700. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 120,200. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 118,900.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 27th May 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 140,200 Rs 128,506
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 120,200 Rs 110,183
Per Gram Gold Rs 12,020 Rs 11,018

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 128,506. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 127,116. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 110,183. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 108,991.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 27th May 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 27th May 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 140,200 Rs 120,200 Rs 128,506 Rs 110,183
Karachi Rs 140,200 Rs 120,200 Rs 128,506 Rs 110,183
Lahore Rs 140,200 Rs 120,200 Rs 128,506 Rs 110,183
Islamabad Rs 140,200 Rs 120,200 Rs 128,506 Rs 110,183
Rawalpindi Rs 140,200 Rs 120,200 Rs 128,506 Rs 110,183
Peshawar Rs 140,200 Rs 120,200 Rs 128,506 Rs 110,183
Quetta Rs 140,200 Rs 120,200 Rs 128,506 Rs 110,183
Sialkot Rs 140,200 Rs 120,200 Rs 128,506 Rs 110,183
