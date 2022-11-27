UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th November 2022 per tola for 24k is 147,400 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 126,300.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 147,400. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 147,400. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 126,300. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 126,300.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 27th November 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 147,400 Rs 135,027
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 126,300 Rs 115,774
Per Gram Gold Rs 12,630 Rs 11,577

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 135,027. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 135,027. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 115,774. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 115,774.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 27th November 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 27th November 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 147,400 Rs 126,300 Rs 135,027 Rs 115,774
Karachi Rs 147,400 Rs 126,300 Rs 135,027 Rs 115,774
Lahore Rs 147,400 Rs 126,300 Rs 135,027 Rs 115,774
Islamabad Rs 147,400 Rs 126,300 Rs 135,027 Rs 115,774
Rawalpindi Rs 147,400 Rs 126,300 Rs 135,027 Rs 115,774
Peshawar Rs 147,400 Rs 126,300 Rs 135,027 Rs 115,774
Quetta Rs 147,400 Rs 126,300 Rs 135,027 Rs 115,774
Sialkot Rs 147,400 Rs 126,300 Rs 135,027 Rs 115,774
