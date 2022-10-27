Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 27th October 2022 Today gold rate in Pakistan is 137,200 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 125,726 on 27th October 2022. Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 137,200. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 117,600. Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 137,200 Rs 125,726 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 117,600 Rs 107,799 Per Gram Gold Rs 11,760 Rs 10,780 cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today rose from yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 26th October 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 136,300. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 116,800.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 125,726. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 107,799. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 124,871. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 107,066.