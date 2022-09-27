UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 27th September 2022

Arslan Farid Published September 27, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th September 2022 per tola for 24k is 146,400 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 125,500.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 146,400. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 147,500. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 125,500. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 126,500.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 27th September 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 146,400 Rs 134,172
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 125,500 Rs 115,041
Per Gram Gold Rs 12,550 Rs 11,504

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 134,172. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 135,241. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 115,041. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 115,957.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 27th September 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 27th September 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 146,400 Rs 125,500 Rs 134,172 Rs 115,041
Karachi Rs 146,400 Rs 125,500 Rs 134,172 Rs 115,041
Lahore Rs 146,400 Rs 125,500 Rs 134,172 Rs 115,041
Islamabad Rs 146,400 Rs 125,500 Rs 134,172 Rs 115,041
Rawalpindi Rs 146,400 Rs 125,500 Rs 134,172 Rs 115,041
Peshawar Rs 146,400 Rs 125,500 Rs 134,172 Rs 115,041
Quetta Rs 146,400 Rs 125,500 Rs 134,172 Rs 115,041
Sialkot Rs 146,400 Rs 125,500 Rs 134,172 Rs 115,041
