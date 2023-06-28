Open Menu

Arslan Farid Published June 28, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 28 June 2023 is 215,950 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 185,150. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 28 June 2023 is 215,950 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 185,150.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 197,944 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 169,720.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2023 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 215,950 Rs 197,944
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 185,150 Rs 169,720
Per Gram Gold Rs 18,515 Rs 16,972

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

