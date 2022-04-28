UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 28th April 2022

Arslan Farid Published April 28, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th April 2022

Today gold rate in Pakistan is 131,000 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 120,060 on 28th April 2022.

Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 131,000. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 112,300.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 131,000 Rs 120,060
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 112,300 Rs 102,941
Per Gram Gold Rs 11,230 Rs 10,294

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today dropped from yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 27th April 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 132,300. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 113,400.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 120,060. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 102,941. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 121,236. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 103,949.

