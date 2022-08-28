Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022
Arslan Farid Published August 28, 2022 | 09:20 AM
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th August 2022 per tola for 24k is 143,500 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 123,000.
1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 143,500. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 143,500. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 123,000. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 123,000.
Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 28th August 2022.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 143,500
|Rs 131,499
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 123,000
|Rs 112,749
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 12,300
|Rs 11,275
Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 131,499. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 131,499. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 112,749. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 112,749.
At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 28th August 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 28th August 2022 in different cities.
|Location
|24k per tola
|24k 10g
|22k per tola
|22k 10g
|Pakistan
|Rs 143,500
|Rs 123,000
|Rs 131,499
|Rs 112,749
|Karachi
|Rs 143,500
|Rs 123,000
|Rs 131,499
|Rs 112,749
|Lahore
|Rs 143,500
|Rs 123,000
|Rs 131,499
|Rs 112,749
|Islamabad
|Rs 143,500
|Rs 123,000
|Rs 131,499
|Rs 112,749
|Rawalpindi
|Rs 143,500
|Rs 123,000
|Rs 131,499
|Rs 112,749
|Peshawar
|Rs 143,500
|Rs 123,000
|Rs 131,499
|Rs 112,749
|Quetta
|Rs 143,500
|Rs 123,000
|Rs 131,499
|Rs 112,749
|Sialkot
|Rs 143,500
|Rs 123,000
|Rs 131,499
|Rs 112,749