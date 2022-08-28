Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th August 2022 per tola for 24k is 143,500 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 123,000.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 143,500. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 143,500. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 123,000. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 123,000.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 28th August 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 143,500 Rs 131,499 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 123,000 Rs 112,749 Per Gram Gold Rs 12,300 Rs 11,275

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 131,499. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 131,499. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 112,749. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 112,749.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 28th August 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 28th August 2022 in different cities.