Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th February 2023 per tola for 24k is 193,300 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 165,730.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 193,300. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 193,600. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 165,730. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 165,980.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 28th February 2023.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 193,300 Rs 177,182 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 165,730 Rs 151,918 Per Gram Gold Rs 16,573 Rs 15,192

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 177,182. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 177,449. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 151,918. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 152,147.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 28th February 2023. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 28th February 2023 in different cities.