Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th January 2022 per tola for 24k is 121,200 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 103,900.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 28th January 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 121,200 Rs 111,080 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 103,900 Rs 95,241 Per Gram Gold Rs 10,390 Rs 9,524

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 111,080. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 111,080. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 95,241. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 95,241.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 28th January 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 28th January 2022 in different cities.