Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 28th July 2022 Today gold rate in Pakistan is 149,700 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 137,272 on 28th July 2022. Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 149,700. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 128,400. Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 149,700 Rs 137,272 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 128,400 Rs 117,699 Per Gram Gold Rs 12,840 Rs 11,770

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 27th July 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 149,700. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 128,400.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 137,272. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 117,699. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 137,272. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 117,699.