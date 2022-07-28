UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 28th July 2022

Arslan Farid Published July 28, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th July 2022

Today gold rate in Pakistan is 149,700 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 137,272 on 28th July 2022.

Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 149,700. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 128,400.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 149,700 Rs 137,272
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 128,400 Rs 117,699
Per Gram Gold Rs 12,840 Rs 11,770

cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 27th July 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 149,700. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 128,400.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 137,272. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 117,699. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 137,272. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 117,699.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Benin frees 30 opposition supporters during Macron ..

Benin frees 30 opposition supporters during Macron visit: source

8 hours ago
 Fed attacks US inflation with another interest rat ..

Fed attacks US inflation with another interest rate hike

8 hours ago
 India make 225-3 in rain-hit third ODI

India make 225-3 in rain-hit third ODI

8 hours ago
 Tennis: Umag ATP results

Tennis: Umag ATP results

9 hours ago
 PML-N to take right decisions for winning general ..

PML-N to take right decisions for winning general elections: Rana Sanaullah

9 hours ago
 Inayat Ullah Lak assumes charge as secretary Punja ..

Inayat Ullah Lak assumes charge as secretary Punjab Assembly

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.