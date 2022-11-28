UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th November 2022

Today gold rate in Pakistan is 147,100 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 134,920 on 28th November 2022.

Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 147,100. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 126,200.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 147,100 Rs 134,920
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 126,200 Rs 115,682
Per Gram Gold Rs 12,620 Rs 11,568

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 27th November 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 147,100. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 126,100.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 134,920. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 115,682. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 134,814. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 115,591.

