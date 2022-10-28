UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 28th October 2022

Arslan Farid Published October 28, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th October 2022 per tola for 24k is 137,500 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 117,800.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 137,500. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 137,200. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 117,800. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 117,600.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 28th October 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 137,500 Rs 125,941
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 117,800 Rs 107,983
Per Gram Gold Rs 11,780 Rs 10,798

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 125,941. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 125,726. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 107,983. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 107,799.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 28th October 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 28th October 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 137,500 Rs 117,800 Rs 125,941 Rs 107,983
Karachi Rs 137,500 Rs 117,800 Rs 125,941 Rs 107,983
Lahore Rs 137,500 Rs 117,800 Rs 125,941 Rs 107,983
Islamabad Rs 137,500 Rs 117,800 Rs 125,941 Rs 107,983
Rawalpindi Rs 137,500 Rs 117,800 Rs 125,941 Rs 107,983
Peshawar Rs 137,500 Rs 117,800 Rs 125,941 Rs 107,983
Quetta Rs 137,500 Rs 117,800 Rs 125,941 Rs 107,983
Sialkot Rs 137,500 Rs 117,800 Rs 125,941 Rs 107,983
Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 25 Afghanistan Vs. Irelan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 25 Afghanistan Vs. Ireland

59 minutes ago
 TB deaths rose during coronavirus pandemic: WHO re ..

TB deaths rose during coronavirus pandemic: WHO report

9 hours ago
 Imran admitted offering indefinite extension to ar ..

Imran admitted offering indefinite extension to army chief: Marriyum

9 hours ago
 US Recognizes That Security Landscape in Europe Ch ..

US Recognizes That Security Landscape in Europe Changed Because of Ukraine - Whi ..

9 hours ago
 Israeli F-16s Fire Cruise Missiles on Damascus' Ou ..

Israeli F-16s Fire Cruise Missiles on Damascus' Outskirts - Russian Military

9 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif asks PTI Chief to disclose informatio ..

Khawaja Asif asks PTI Chief to disclose information about Arshad's departure, ki ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.