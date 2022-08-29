UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 29th August 2022

Arslan Farid Published August 29, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th August 2022

Today gold rate in Pakistan is 143,500 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 131,606 on 29th August 2022.

Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 143,500. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 123,100.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 143,500 Rs 131,606
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 123,100 Rs 112,841
Per Gram Gold Rs 12,310 Rs 11,284

cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 28th August 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 143,500. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 123,100.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 131,606. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 112,841. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 131,606. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 112,841.

