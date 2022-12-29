UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 29th December 2022

Arslan Farid Published December 29, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th December 2022

Today gold rate in Pakistan is 154,400 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 141,549 on 29th December 2022.

Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 154,400. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 132,400.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 154,400 Rs 141,549
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 132,400 Rs 121,366
Per Gram Gold Rs 13,240 Rs 12,137

cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 28th December 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 154,400. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 132,400.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 141,549. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 121,366. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 141,549. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 121,366.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Construction industry contributed $186.8 bn to Ara ..

Construction industry contributed $186.8 bn to Arab GDPs in 2021

8 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi bourse closes higher driven by banking s ..

Abu Dhabi bourse closes higher driven by banking sector

8 hours ago
 5.7 magnitude earthquake in Kyrgyzstan

5.7 magnitude earthquake in Kyrgyzstan

8 hours ago
 Russia, Cuba Committed to Implement Agreements Rea ..

Russia, Cuba Committed to Implement Agreements Reached on November 19-22 - Kreml ..

9 hours ago
 Exxon's German, Dutch Affiliates Sue EU Over New W ..

Exxon's German, Dutch Affiliates Sue EU Over New Windfall Tax on Oil Firms - Sta ..

9 hours ago
 Russian, Cuban Presidents Discuss Joint Energy, In ..

Russian, Cuban Presidents Discuss Joint Energy, Industry Projects - Kremlin

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.