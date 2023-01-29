UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 29th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th January 2023 per tola for 24k is 208,400 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 178,670.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 208,400. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 204,100. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 178,670. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 174,990.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 29th January 2023.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 208,400 Rs 191,017
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 178,670 Rs 163,780
Per Gram Gold Rs 17,867 Rs 16,378

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 191,017. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 187,082. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 163,780. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 160,406.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 29th January 2023. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 29th January 2023 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 208,400 Rs 178,670 Rs 191,017 Rs 163,780
Karachi Rs 208,400 Rs 178,670 Rs 191,017 Rs 163,780
Lahore Rs 208,400 Rs 178,670 Rs 191,017 Rs 163,780
Islamabad Rs 208,400 Rs 178,670 Rs 191,017 Rs 163,780
Rawalpindi Rs 208,400 Rs 178,670 Rs 191,017 Rs 163,780
Peshawar Rs 208,400 Rs 178,670 Rs 191,017 Rs 163,780
Quetta Rs 208,400 Rs 178,670 Rs 191,017 Rs 163,780
Sialkot Rs 208,400 Rs 178,670 Rs 191,017 Rs 163,780
