Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th July 2022 per tola for 24k is 152,100 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 130,400.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 152,100. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 152,100. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 130,400. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 130,400.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 29th July 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 152,100 Rs 139,410 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 130,400 Rs 119,532 Per Gram Gold Rs 13,040 Rs 11,953

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 139,410. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 139,410. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 119,532. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 119,532.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 29th July 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 29th July 2022 in different cities.