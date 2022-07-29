Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 29th July 2022
Arslan Farid Published July 29, 2022 | 09:20 AM
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th July 2022 per tola for 24k is 152,100 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 130,400.
1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 152,100. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 152,100. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 130,400. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 130,400.
Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 29th July 2022.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 152,100
|Rs 139,410
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 130,400
|Rs 119,532
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 13,040
|Rs 11,953
Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 139,410. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 139,410. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 119,532. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 119,532.
At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 29th July 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 29th July 2022 in different cities.
|Location
|24k per tola
|24k 10g
|22k per tola
|22k 10g
|Pakistan
|Rs 152,100
|Rs 130,400
|Rs 139,410
|Rs 119,532
|Karachi
|Rs 152,100
|Rs 130,400
|Rs 139,410
|Rs 119,532
|Lahore
|Rs 152,100
|Rs 130,400
|Rs 139,410
|Rs 119,532
|Islamabad
|Rs 152,100
|Rs 130,400
|Rs 139,410
|Rs 119,532
|Rawalpindi
|Rs 152,100
|Rs 130,400
|Rs 139,410
|Rs 119,532
|Peshawar
|Rs 152,100
|Rs 130,400
|Rs 139,410
|Rs 119,532
|Quetta
|Rs 152,100
|Rs 130,400
|Rs 139,410
|Rs 119,532
|Sialkot
|Rs 152,100
|Rs 130,400
|Rs 139,410
|Rs 119,532