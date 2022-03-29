UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 29th March 2022

Arslan Farid Published March 29, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th March 2022 per tola for 24k is 132,300 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 113,500.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 132,300. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 133,300. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 113,500. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 114,200.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 29th March 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 132,300 Rs 121,343
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 113,500 Rs 104,041
Per Gram Gold Rs 11,350 Rs 10,404

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 121,343. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 122,092. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 104,041. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 104,683.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 29th March 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 29th March 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 132,300 Rs 113,500 Rs 121,343 Rs 104,041
Karachi Rs 132,300 Rs 113,500 Rs 121,343 Rs 104,041
Lahore Rs 132,300 Rs 113,500 Rs 121,343 Rs 104,041
Islamabad Rs 132,300 Rs 113,500 Rs 121,343 Rs 104,041
Rawalpindi Rs 132,300 Rs 113,500 Rs 121,343 Rs 104,041
Peshawar Rs 132,300 Rs 113,500 Rs 121,343 Rs 104,041
Quetta Rs 132,300 Rs 113,500 Rs 121,343 Rs 104,041
Sialkot Rs 132,300 Rs 113,500 Rs 121,343 Rs 104,041
More Stories From Business

