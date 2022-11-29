UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 29th November 2022

Arslan Farid Published November 29, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th November 2022 per tola for 24k is 146,700 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 125,800.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 146,700. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 147,100. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 125,800. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 126,200.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 29th November 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 146,700 Rs 134,493
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 125,800 Rs 115,316
Per Gram Gold Rs 12,580 Rs 11,532

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 134,493. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 134,920. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 115,316. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 115,682.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 29th November 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 29th November 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 146,700 Rs 125,800 Rs 134,493 Rs 115,316
Karachi Rs 146,700 Rs 125,800 Rs 134,493 Rs 115,316
Lahore Rs 146,700 Rs 125,800 Rs 134,493 Rs 115,316
Islamabad Rs 146,700 Rs 125,800 Rs 134,493 Rs 115,316
Rawalpindi Rs 146,700 Rs 125,800 Rs 134,493 Rs 115,316
Peshawar Rs 146,700 Rs 125,800 Rs 134,493 Rs 115,316
Quetta Rs 146,700 Rs 125,800 Rs 134,493 Rs 115,316
Sialkot Rs 146,700 Rs 125,800 Rs 134,493 Rs 115,316
Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Brazil join France in World Cup knockouts as Ronal ..

Brazil join France in World Cup knockouts as Ronaldo eyes progress

8 hours ago
 Russian Military Spacecraft, Launched From Plesets ..

Russian Military Spacecraft, Launched From Plesetsk, Put Into Orbit - Defense Mi ..

8 hours ago
 Beale returns to Rangers as manager

Beale returns to Rangers as manager

9 hours ago
 Sericulture 'capacity building' workshop from toda ..

Sericulture 'capacity building' workshop from today

9 hours ago
 S&P Ratings Says Odds US Economy Will Avoid Recess ..

S&P Ratings Says Odds US Economy Will Avoid Recession in 2023 Dimming

9 hours ago
 US Encouraged by Recent Calls With Russians Throug ..

US Encouraged by Recent Calls With Russians Through Deconfliction Line - Pentago ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.