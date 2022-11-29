Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th November 2022 per tola for 24k is 146,700 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 125,800.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 146,700. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 147,100. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 125,800. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 126,200.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 29th November 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 146,700 Rs 134,493 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 125,800 Rs 115,316 Per Gram Gold Rs 12,580 Rs 11,532

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 134,493. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 134,920. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 115,316. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 115,682.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 29th November 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 29th November 2022 in different cities.