Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 2nd April 2023

Arslan Farid Published April 02, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd April 2023 per tola for 24k is 208,500 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 178,760.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 208,500. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 209,000. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 178,760. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 179,190.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 2nd April 2023.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 208,500 Rs 191,112
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 178,760 Rs 163,862
Per Gram Gold Rs 17,876 Rs 16,386

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 191,112. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 191,572. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 163,862. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 164,256.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 2nd April 2023. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 2nd April 2023 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 208,500 Rs 178,760 Rs 191,112 Rs 163,862
Karachi Rs 208,500 Rs 178,760 Rs 191,112 Rs 163,862
Lahore Rs 208,500 Rs 178,760 Rs 191,112 Rs 163,862
Islamabad Rs 208,500 Rs 178,760 Rs 191,112 Rs 163,862
Rawalpindi Rs 208,500 Rs 178,760 Rs 191,112 Rs 163,862
Peshawar Rs 208,500 Rs 178,760 Rs 191,112 Rs 163,862
Quetta Rs 208,500 Rs 178,760 Rs 191,112 Rs 163,862
Sialkot Rs 208,500 Rs 178,760 Rs 191,112 Rs 163,862
