Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 2nd August 2022
Arslan Farid Published August 02, 2022 | 09:20 AM
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd August 2022 per tola for 24k is 159,000 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 136,300.
1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 159,000. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 158,900. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 136,300. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 136,200.
Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 2nd August 2022.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 159,000
|Rs 145,719
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 136,300
|Rs 124,941
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 13,630
|Rs 12,494
Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 145,719. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 145,611. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 124,941. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 124,849.
At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 2nd August 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 2nd August 2022 in different cities.
|Location
|24k per tola
|24k 10g
|22k per tola
|22k 10g
|Pakistan
|Rs 159,000
|Rs 136,300
|Rs 145,719
|Rs 124,941
|Karachi
|Rs 159,000
|Rs 136,300
|Rs 145,719
|Rs 124,941
|Lahore
|Rs 159,000
|Rs 136,300
|Rs 145,719
|Rs 124,941
|Islamabad
|Rs 159,000
|Rs 136,300
|Rs 145,719
|Rs 124,941
|Rawalpindi
|Rs 159,000
|Rs 136,300
|Rs 145,719
|Rs 124,941
|Peshawar
|Rs 159,000
|Rs 136,300
|Rs 145,719
|Rs 124,941
|Quetta
|Rs 159,000
|Rs 136,300
|Rs 145,719
|Rs 124,941
|Sialkot
|Rs 159,000
|Rs 136,300
|Rs 145,719
|Rs 124,941