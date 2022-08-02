Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd August 2022 per tola for 24k is 159,000 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 136,300.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 159,000. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 158,900. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 136,300. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 136,200.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 2nd August 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 159,000 Rs 145,719 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 136,300 Rs 124,941 Per Gram Gold Rs 13,630 Rs 12,494

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 145,719. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 145,611. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 124,941. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 124,849.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 2nd August 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 2nd August 2022 in different cities.