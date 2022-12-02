Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd December 2022 per tola for 24k is 151,500 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 129,900.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 151,500. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 147,500. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 129,900. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 126,400.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 2nd December 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 151,500 Rs 138,876 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 129,900 Rs 119,074 Per Gram Gold Rs 12,990 Rs 11,907

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 138,876. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 135,135. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 119,074. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 115,866.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 2nd December 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 2nd December 2022 in different cities.