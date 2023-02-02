Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 2nd February 2023 Today gold rate in Pakistan is 204,900 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 187,809 on 2nd February 2023. Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 204,900. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 175,670. Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 204,900 Rs 187,809 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 175,670 Rs 161,030 Per Gram Gold Rs 17,567 Rs 16,103 cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today rose from yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 1st February 2023 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 202,000. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 173,190.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 187,809. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 161,030. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 185,157. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 158,756.