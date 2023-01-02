Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 2nd January 2023 Today gold rate in Pakistan is 154,700 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 141,763 on 2nd January 2023. Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 154,700. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 132,600. Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 154,700 Rs 141,763 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 132,600 Rs 121,549 Per Gram Gold Rs 13,260 Rs 12,155 cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 1st January 2023 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 154,700. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 132,600.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 141,763. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 121,549. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 141,763. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 121,549.