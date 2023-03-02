UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 2nd March 2023

March 02, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd March 2023

Today gold rate in Pakistan is 200,300 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 183,597 on 2nd March 2023.

Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 200,300. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 171,730.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 200,300 Rs 183,597
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 171,730 Rs 157,418
Per Gram Gold Rs 17,173 Rs 15,742

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today rose from yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 1st March 2023 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 194,300. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 166,580.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 183,597. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 157,418. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 178,091. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 152,697.

