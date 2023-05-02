UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 2nd May 2023

Arslan Farid Published May 02, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd May 2023 per tola for 24k is 221,000 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 189,480.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 221,000. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 219,500. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 189,480. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 188,190.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 2nd May 2023.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 221,000 Rs 202,573
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 189,480 Rs 173,689
Per Gram Gold Rs 18,948 Rs 17,369

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 202,573. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 201,194. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 173,689. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 172,506.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 2nd May 2023. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 2nd May 2023 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 221,000 Rs 189,480 Rs 202,573 Rs 173,689
Karachi Rs 221,000 Rs 189,480 Rs 202,573 Rs 173,689
Lahore Rs 221,000 Rs 189,480 Rs 202,573 Rs 173,689
Islamabad Rs 221,000 Rs 189,480 Rs 202,573 Rs 173,689
Rawalpindi Rs 221,000 Rs 189,480 Rs 202,573 Rs 173,689
Peshawar Rs 221,000 Rs 189,480 Rs 202,573 Rs 173,689
Quetta Rs 221,000 Rs 189,480 Rs 202,573 Rs 173,689
Sialkot Rs 221,000 Rs 189,480 Rs 202,573 Rs 173,689
