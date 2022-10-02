UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

October 02, 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd October 2022 per tola for 24k is 142,800 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 122,400.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 142,800. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 142,800. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 122,400. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 122,400.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 2nd October 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 142,800 Rs 130,858
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 122,400 Rs 112,199
Per Gram Gold Rs 12,240 Rs 11,220

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 130,858. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 130,858. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 112,199. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 112,199.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 2nd October 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 2nd October 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 142,800 Rs 122,400 Rs 130,858 Rs 112,199
Karachi Rs 142,800 Rs 122,400 Rs 130,858 Rs 112,199
Lahore Rs 142,800 Rs 122,400 Rs 130,858 Rs 112,199
Islamabad Rs 142,800 Rs 122,400 Rs 130,858 Rs 112,199
Rawalpindi Rs 142,800 Rs 122,400 Rs 130,858 Rs 112,199
Peshawar Rs 142,800 Rs 122,400 Rs 130,858 Rs 112,199
Quetta Rs 142,800 Rs 122,400 Rs 130,858 Rs 112,199
Sialkot Rs 142,800 Rs 122,400 Rs 130,858 Rs 112,199
