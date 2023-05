The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 30 May 2023 is 232,700 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 199,510. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 213,296 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 182,883.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2023 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 232,700 Rs 213,296 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 199,510 Rs 182,883 Per Gram Gold Rs 19,951 Rs 18,288

