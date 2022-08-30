UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 30th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30th August 2022 per tola for 24k is 144,500 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 123,900.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 144,500. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 143,500. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 123,900. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 123,100.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 30th August 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 144,500 Rs 132,461
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 123,900 Rs 113,574
Per Gram Gold Rs 12,390 Rs 11,357

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 132,461. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 131,606. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 113,574. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 112,841.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 30th August 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 30th August 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 144,500 Rs 123,900 Rs 132,461 Rs 113,574
Karachi Rs 144,500 Rs 123,900 Rs 132,461 Rs 113,574
Lahore Rs 144,500 Rs 123,900 Rs 132,461 Rs 113,574
Islamabad Rs 144,500 Rs 123,900 Rs 132,461 Rs 113,574
Rawalpindi Rs 144,500 Rs 123,900 Rs 132,461 Rs 113,574
Peshawar Rs 144,500 Rs 123,900 Rs 132,461 Rs 113,574
Quetta Rs 144,500 Rs 123,900 Rs 132,461 Rs 113,574
Sialkot Rs 144,500 Rs 123,900 Rs 132,461 Rs 113,574
