UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 30th December 2022

Arslan Farid Published December 30, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30th December 2022 per tola for 24k is 153,000 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 131,200.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 153,000. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 153,000. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 131,200. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 131,200.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 30th December 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 153,000 Rs 140,266
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 131,200 Rs 120,266
Per Gram Gold Rs 13,120 Rs 12,027

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 140,266. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 140,266. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 120,266. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 120,266.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 30th December 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 30th December 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 153,000 Rs 131,200 Rs 140,266 Rs 120,266
Karachi Rs 153,000 Rs 131,200 Rs 140,266 Rs 120,266
Lahore Rs 153,000 Rs 131,200 Rs 140,266 Rs 120,266
Islamabad Rs 153,000 Rs 131,200 Rs 140,266 Rs 120,266
Rawalpindi Rs 153,000 Rs 131,200 Rs 140,266 Rs 120,266
Peshawar Rs 153,000 Rs 131,200 Rs 140,266 Rs 120,266
Quetta Rs 153,000 Rs 131,200 Rs 140,266 Rs 120,266
Sialkot Rs 153,000 Rs 131,200 Rs 140,266 Rs 120,266
Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler announces extra monthly grants for f ..

Sharjah Ruler announces extra monthly grants for federal pensioners

7 hours ago
 Brazilian soccer legend Pele dies at 82

Brazilian soccer legend Pele dies at 82

8 hours ago
 Winners of Arabic Poetry Criticism Award announced

Winners of Arabic Poetry Criticism Award announced

8 hours ago
 Global alarm grows over China's Covid surge

Global alarm grows over China's Covid surge

9 hours ago
 Ivorian troops on trial in Mali as deadline looms ..

Ivorian troops on trial in Mali as deadline looms in row

9 hours ago
 Panther rescued in Ukraine, finds refuge in France ..

Panther rescued in Ukraine, finds refuge in France

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.