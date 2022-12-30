Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30th December 2022 per tola for 24k is 153,000 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 131,200.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 153,000. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 153,000. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 131,200. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 131,200.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 30th December 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 153,000 Rs 140,266 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 131,200 Rs 120,266 Per Gram Gold Rs 13,120 Rs 12,027

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 140,266. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 140,266. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 120,266. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 120,266.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 30th December 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 30th December 2022 in different cities.