Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

Arslan Farid Published January 30, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30th January 2022 per tola for 24k is 118,600 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 101,700.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 118,600. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 118,300. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 101,700. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 101,400.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 30th January 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 118,600 Rs 108,727
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 101,700 Rs 93,224
Per Gram Gold Rs 10,170 Rs 9,322

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 108,727. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 108,406. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 93,224. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 92,949.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 30th January 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 30th January 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 118,600 Rs 101,700 Rs 108,727 Rs 93,224
Karachi Rs 118,600 Rs 101,700 Rs 108,727 Rs 93,224
Lahore Rs 118,600 Rs 101,700 Rs 108,727 Rs 93,224
Islamabad Rs 118,600 Rs 101,700 Rs 108,727 Rs 93,224
Rawalpindi Rs 118,600 Rs 101,700 Rs 108,727 Rs 93,224
Peshawar Rs 118,600 Rs 101,700 Rs 108,727 Rs 93,224
Quetta Rs 118,600 Rs 101,700 Rs 108,727 Rs 93,224
Sialkot Rs 118,600 Rs 101,700 Rs 108,727 Rs 93,224
