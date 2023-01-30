Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 30th January 2023 Today gold rate in Pakistan is 208,400 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 191,017 on 30th January 2023. Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 208,400. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 178,670. Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 208,400 Rs 191,017 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 178,670 Rs 163,780 Per Gram Gold Rs 17,867 Rs 16,378 cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 29th January 2023 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 208,400. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 178,670.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 191,017. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 163,780. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 191,017. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 163,780.