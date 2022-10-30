Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30th October 2022 per tola for 24k is 136,500 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 117,100.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 136,500. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 136,100. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 117,100. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 116,700.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 30th October 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 136,500 Rs 125,192 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 117,100 Rs 107,341 Per Gram Gold Rs 11,710 Rs 10,734

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 125,192. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 124,764. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 107,341. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 106,974.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 30th October 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 30th October 2022 in different cities.