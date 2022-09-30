Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30th September 2022 per tola for 24k is 144,000 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 123,500.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 144,000. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 143,900. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 123,500. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 123,400.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 30th September 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 144,000 Rs 132,034 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 123,500 Rs 113,208 Per Gram Gold Rs 12,350 Rs 11,321

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 132,034. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 131,927. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 113,208. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 113,116.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 30th September 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 30th September 2022 in different cities.