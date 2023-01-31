Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 31st January 2023 per tola for 24k is 205,900 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 176,530.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 205,900. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 208,400. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 176,530. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 178,670.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 31st January 2023.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 205,900 Rs 188,728 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 176,530 Rs 161,818 Per Gram Gold Rs 17,653 Rs 16,182

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 188,728. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 191,017. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 161,818. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 163,780.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 31st January 2023. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 31st January 2023 in different cities.