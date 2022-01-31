Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 31st January 2022 Today gold rate in Pakistan is 118,600 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 108,727 on 31st January 2022. Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 118,600. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 101,700. Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 118,600 Rs 108,727 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 101,700 Rs 93,224 Per Gram Gold Rs 10,170 Rs 9,322 cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 30th January 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 118,600. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 101,700.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 108,727. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 93,224. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 108,727. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 93,224.