UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 31st March 2022

Arslan Farid Published March 31, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 31st March 2022

Today gold rate in Pakistan is 132,600 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 121,556 on 31st March 2022.

Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 132,600. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 113,700.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 132,600 Rs 121,556
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 113,700 Rs 104,224
Per Gram Gold Rs 11,370 Rs 10,422

cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today rose from yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 30th March 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 130,700. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 112,000.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 121,556. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 104,224. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 119,739. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 102,666.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

US to Run Out of Monoclonal Antibody Supply by Lat ..

US to Run Out of Monoclonal Antibody Supply by Late May Without Extra Funding - ..

9 hours ago
 London Tightens Sanctions Against Russia's Tinkov, ..

London Tightens Sanctions Against Russia's Tinkov, Shvidler

9 hours ago
 Russian Emergencies Ministry Says Its Aircraft Can ..

Russian Emergencies Ministry Says Its Aircraft Can Operate Worldwide Despite San ..

10 hours ago
 Biden Says Will Try to See Parents of Ex-US Marine ..

Biden Says Will Try to See Parents of Ex-US Marine Trevor Reed Held in Russia

10 hours ago
 Shelling throws doubt on Russia's de-escalation in ..

Shelling throws doubt on Russia's de-escalation in Ukraine

10 hours ago
 Moscow Slams US Senator for Meddling in IAEA Work ..

Moscow Slams US Senator for Meddling in IAEA Work With Letter About Russia, Ukra ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.