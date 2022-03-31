Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 31st March 2022 Today gold rate in Pakistan is 132,600 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 121,556 on 31st March 2022. Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 132,600. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 113,700. Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 132,600 Rs 121,556 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 113,700 Rs 104,224 Per Gram Gold Rs 11,370 Rs 10,422 cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today rose from yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 30th March 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 130,700. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 112,000.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 121,556. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 104,224. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 119,739. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 102,666.