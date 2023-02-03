UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 3rd February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd February 2023 per tola for 24k is 206,200 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 176,790.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 206,200. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 204,900. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 176,790. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 175,670.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 3rd February 2023.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 206,200 Rs 189,006
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 176,790 Rs 162,056
Per Gram Gold Rs 17,679 Rs 16,206

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 189,006. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 187,809. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 162,056. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 161,030.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 3rd February 2023. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 3rd February 2023 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 206,200 Rs 176,790 Rs 189,006 Rs 162,056
Karachi Rs 206,200 Rs 176,790 Rs 189,006 Rs 162,056
Lahore Rs 206,200 Rs 176,790 Rs 189,006 Rs 162,056
Islamabad Rs 206,200 Rs 176,790 Rs 189,006 Rs 162,056
Rawalpindi Rs 206,200 Rs 176,790 Rs 189,006 Rs 162,056
Peshawar Rs 206,200 Rs 176,790 Rs 189,006 Rs 162,056
Quetta Rs 206,200 Rs 176,790 Rs 189,006 Rs 162,056
Sialkot Rs 206,200 Rs 176,790 Rs 189,006 Rs 162,056
