UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 3rd February 2022

Arslan Farid Published February 03, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd February 2022

Today gold rate in Pakistan is 119,400 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 109,369 on 3rd February 2022.

Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 119,400. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 102,300.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 119,400 Rs 109,369
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 102,300 Rs 93,774
Per Gram Gold Rs 10,230 Rs 9,377

cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 2nd February 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 119,200. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 102,200.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 109,369. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 93,774. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 109,262. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 93,683.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2022

1 minute ago
 Johnson Expresses Concern to Putin Over Situation ..

Johnson Expresses Concern to Putin Over Situation at Ukraine Border - London

9 hours ago
 IMF board decides to release $1bln tranche after c ..

IMF board decides to release $1bln tranche after completing Pakistan's 6th revie ..

9 hours ago
 White House Says US Engaged in Talks With Ukraine ..

White House Says US Engaged in Talks With Ukraine on Economic Assistance Package

9 hours ago
 Poll Shows Macron Winning Second Round of Presiden ..

Poll Shows Macron Winning Second Round of Presidential Election Against Any Riva ..

9 hours ago
 Pakistan to provide all required facilities to Chi ..

Pakistan to provide all required facilities to Chinese investors in Gwadar, SEZs ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>