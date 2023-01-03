UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 3rd January 2023

January 03, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd January 2023 per tola for 24k is 154,900 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 132,800.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 154,900. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 154,700. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 132,800. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 132,600.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 3rd January 2023.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 154,900 Rs 141,976
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 132,800 Rs 121,732
Per Gram Gold Rs 13,280 Rs 12,173

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 141,976. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 141,763. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 121,732. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 121,549.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 3rd January 2023. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 3rd January 2023 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 154,900 Rs 132,800 Rs 141,976 Rs 121,732
Karachi Rs 154,900 Rs 132,800 Rs 141,976 Rs 121,732
Lahore Rs 154,900 Rs 132,800 Rs 141,976 Rs 121,732
Islamabad Rs 154,900 Rs 132,800 Rs 141,976 Rs 121,732
Rawalpindi Rs 154,900 Rs 132,800 Rs 141,976 Rs 121,732
Peshawar Rs 154,900 Rs 132,800 Rs 141,976 Rs 121,732
Quetta Rs 154,900 Rs 132,800 Rs 141,976 Rs 121,732
Sialkot Rs 154,900 Rs 132,800 Rs 141,976 Rs 121,732
