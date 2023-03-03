Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd March 2023 per tola for 24k is 204,300 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 175,160.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 204,300. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 200,300. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 175,160. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 171,730.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 3rd March 2023.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 204,300 Rs 187,263 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 175,160 Rs 160,562 Per Gram Gold Rs 17,516 Rs 16,056

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 187,263. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 183,597. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 160,562. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 157,418.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 3rd March 2023. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 3rd March 2023 in different cities.