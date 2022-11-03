UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 3rd November 2022

November 03, 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd November 2022

Today gold rate in Pakistan is 136,300 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 124,978 on 3rd November 2022.

Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 136,300. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 116,900.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 136,300 Rs 124,978
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 116,900 Rs 107,158
Per Gram Gold Rs 11,690 Rs 10,716

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today rose from yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 2nd November 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 135,800. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 116,400.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 124,978. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 107,158. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 124,443. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 106,699.

