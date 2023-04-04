UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 4th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 4th April 2023 per tola for 24k is 210,600 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 180,560.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 210,600. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 208,500. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 180,560. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 178,760.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 4th April 2023.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 210,600 Rs 193,037
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 180,560 Rs 165,512
Per Gram Gold Rs 18,056 Rs 16,551

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 193,037. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 191,112. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 165,512. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 163,862.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 4th April 2023. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 4th April 2023 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 210,600 Rs 180,560 Rs 193,037 Rs 165,512
Karachi Rs 210,600 Rs 180,560 Rs 193,037 Rs 165,512
Lahore Rs 210,600 Rs 180,560 Rs 193,037 Rs 165,512
Islamabad Rs 210,600 Rs 180,560 Rs 193,037 Rs 165,512
Rawalpindi Rs 210,600 Rs 180,560 Rs 193,037 Rs 165,512
Peshawar Rs 210,600 Rs 180,560 Rs 193,037 Rs 165,512
Quetta Rs 210,600 Rs 180,560 Rs 193,037 Rs 165,512
Sialkot Rs 210,600 Rs 180,560 Rs 193,037 Rs 165,512
