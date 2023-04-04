Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 4th April 2023 per tola for 24k is 210,600 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 180,560.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 210,600. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 208,500. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 180,560. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 178,760.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 4th April 2023.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 210,600 Rs 193,037 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 180,560 Rs 165,512 Per Gram Gold Rs 18,056 Rs 16,551

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 193,037. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 191,112. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 165,512. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 163,862.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 4th April 2023. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 4th April 2023 in different cities.